State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Range Resources by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Range Resources by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The business had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Range Resources Company Profile



Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

