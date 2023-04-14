State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

