State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 630.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 596,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 965,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,675,000 after buying an additional 361,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

