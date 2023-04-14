SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 67,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 45,400 call options.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

