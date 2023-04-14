SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Systrade AG bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,787,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $48,248,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $471.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

