Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,802.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

