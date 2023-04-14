SAP (SAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of SAP opened at $128.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $128.88.
SAP Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
