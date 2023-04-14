SAP (SAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $128.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $128.88.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.