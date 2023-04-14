Regions Financial (RF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Regions Financial has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 292,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

