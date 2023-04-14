Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Old Republic International worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

