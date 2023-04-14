Northeast Investment Management Purchases 11,328 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,570,000 after purchasing an additional 317,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

