New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 507,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 427,820 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.