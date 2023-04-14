New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $121.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.85 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

