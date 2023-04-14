New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 687 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Teleflex worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $262.70 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $349.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.70.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

