New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,927 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of International Paper worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

