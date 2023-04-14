New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of EMCOR Group worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.81%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

