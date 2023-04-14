New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Life Storage worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Life Storage by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Trading Down 2.2 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

LSI opened at $140.22 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

