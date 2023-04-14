New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 98.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $113.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.