New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.11 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,506 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of MGM Resorts International worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

