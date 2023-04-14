New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.59 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Pool worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 33.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pool by 127.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pool by 50.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.18.

Pool stock opened at $340.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $473.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

