New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.69 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of EQT worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

