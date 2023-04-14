New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $114.84. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

