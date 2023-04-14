New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Seagate Technology worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

STX stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

