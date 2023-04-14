New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.90 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,584 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Targa Resources stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

