New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.