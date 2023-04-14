New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

