New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Repligen worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.18.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

