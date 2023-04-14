New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

