Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 171 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $134.46 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $145.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

