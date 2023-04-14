Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 116,785 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

