Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,943 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Doximity worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 125.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,089,000 after buying an additional 1,898,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after buying an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $34.56 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

