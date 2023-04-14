Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.