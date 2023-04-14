LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 244215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

LXU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1,908.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 353.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 778,220 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $10,147,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in LSB Industries by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $725.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.