Investors Buy Large Volume of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 300,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 230,655 call options.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $532,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XLF stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.