Investors Buy High Volume of Best Buy Put Options (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,564 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 11,567 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $98.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

