International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 18.88 and a quick ratio of 18.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

