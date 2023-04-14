Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $176.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inter Parfums traded as high as $146.95 and last traded at $146.84, with a volume of 5246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.99.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.20.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $310.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

