ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $7.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ICL Group traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 122071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

