HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Release Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY23 guidance at $16.40-17.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $16.40-$17.60 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $273.41 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.33.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $21,950,034. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,868,000 after acquiring an additional 131,133 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

