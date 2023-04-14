Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

