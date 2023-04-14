Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,179 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of FOX worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,777,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $40.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

