First Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Systrade AG acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,787,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,248,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.