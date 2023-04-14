Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after purchasing an additional 317,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after buying an additional 196,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

