Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $123,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

XOM stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

