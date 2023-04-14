Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $471.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

