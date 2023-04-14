Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.