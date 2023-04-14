Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s 7th Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $12,787,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $48,248,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.