Endeavor Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 2,636 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after buying an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,024 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

