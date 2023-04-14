Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,137 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 521,003 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

