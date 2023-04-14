Day & Ennis LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

