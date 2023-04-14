Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after acquiring an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after acquiring an additional 102,734 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,852,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after acquiring an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

