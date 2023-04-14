CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 73793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVB Financial Price Performance
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
